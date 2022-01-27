Stanley Cline

Stanley Edwin Cline, of Bethalto IL, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday January 25th 2022, surrounded by those that loved him most.
Stan was born in St. Louis, MO to Charles Edwin and Mary Cathrine (Holt) Cline on November 9th 1947. After graduating from Lafayette H.S in St. Charles MO, he enlisted in the Army. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran, serving two tours of duty from 1967-1969, during the height of the conflict. Stationed in Pleiku, attached to the 937th Engineer Group, he worked as a helicopter mechanic and as a Huey door gunner, flying protective escort for high-ranking military officials. He married the love of his life, Rhonda (Williams) Cline on May 17th, 1975, at the Wood River Presbyterian Church. He was employed as a Union Pipefitter through the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 553 for 25 years, until his retirement in 2005. He was an avid bass fisherman, enjoyed spending time with his family, random car rides with Rhonda, and just sitting on his back porch appreciating the life he had built. But above all else, he cherished the time spent with “the light of his life” his first granddaughter, Brittlynn Grace.
Stan is preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Vernon Cline of Bunker Hill IL.
Stan is survived by his devoted wife and soulmate of 47 years, Rhonda Ann Cline; Son Brian and his wife ReeAnna, and their daughter Brittlynn Grace Cline; and a sister, Brenda and husband Richard “Chip” Young of New Market, Alabama.
Visitation will be held on Thursday January 27th from 4-7 p.m. at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights IL, where services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday January 28th. Burial, with full military honors, will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, IL.
Memorials may be made to BrightFocus Foundation or the Crisis Food Center in Alton.
An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com