Stacy Purcell, 43, of Alton, IL passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital with her family and close friends by her side.
She was born on July 29, 1978, in Chicago, IL the daughter of John Behof and Barbara Fee. On December 13, 2014, Stacy married the love of her life, Scott Purcell in Bethalto, IL.
Stacy enjoyed playing darts and spending time with her family and friends. She will be remembered as being caring, compassionate, competitive, and strong-willed. She had a big heart and was fiercely loyal to all of those in her circle.
She is survived by her loving husband, Scott of Alton, IL; a son, Andrew Purcell of Alton, IL; father, John Behof of Grayslake IL; mother, Barbara Fee of Bunker Hill, IL a brother, John Behof of Grayslake, IL; a sister, Barbara Ortega (Martin) of Riverview, FL; mother and father-in-law, John and Debra Purcell of Jerseyville, IL; and a brother-in-law, Todd Purcell of Jerseyville, IL.
Per her wishes cremation rites will be accorded.
A Celebration of Life visitation will be held on February 19, 2022, from 11:00 am until the time of service at 2:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home
Memorials may be made to STL Lost Pets, Animal Protective Association in Brentwood or the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com