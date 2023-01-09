Stacie Rushing

Stacie Jo Rushing, 64, of Brighton, passed away at 12:46 pm on Friday, January 6, 2023, at home surround by family.
She was born on July 3, 1958, in Jeffersonville, IN, the daughter of the late Charles and Thelma (Bumpus) Graf.
Stacie married Charles “Jeff” Rushing on May 12, 1984, in Alton. He preceded her in death on October 10, 2008.
She owned Main Street Bar and Grill in Brighton. Stacie enjoyed quilting and was a member of the Quilters’ Guild in her younger years. She loved her three dogs, Tucker, Sam, and Puddles. Her love extended far beyond her animals as she was a great humanitarian, always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. Stacie’s family will always cherish her love and remember her great storytelling ability.
Stacie is survived by two daughters Sydnie Rushing and her husband Steven Smith of Alton, and Baylie Rushing of St. Louis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Thelma, and her husband Jeff.
Visitation will be held from 4 pm to 7 pm on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Funeral will be held at 11 am on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Burial will follow at Brighton Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to American Breast Cancer Association.
Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com