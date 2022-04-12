Spencer Smith

Spencer Quentin Smith, 86, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Spencer, as well as his twin brother George, was born Sept. 18, 1935 in East Alton to Charles N. Smith, Sr. and Comella (Gaston) Smith.
The U.S. Army veteran served his country in the 82nd Airborne Division. He worked in various accounting positions for Ralston-Purina, ending as the area controller for EBC, or Eveready Battery Co. when he retired in 1990.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Comella “Cassie” Reynolds; three brothers, Charles N. “Newt” Smith, Jr., his twin brother George F. Smith, and Richard C. “Dick” Smith; and his loving friend, Alberta “Birdie” Stanfield.
Spencer is survived by many extended members of the Smith family, along with countless friends, all of whom are invited to visit at Paynic Home for Funerals on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. until memorial services begin at noon.
He will be laid to rest at Woodland Hill Cemetery in East Alton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Alton VFW Post #1308 Ritual Team.
