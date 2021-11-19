Sondra (Sandy) K. Solomon, 76, of Wood River, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at her home.
She was born in Berkley, CA, on May 1, 1945, the daughter of Loman and Mabel (Hankins) Ratliff. She was formerly married to Michael R. Solomon, Sr. Sandy earned a Degree in Nursing from Lewis and Clark Community College. She worked as a nurse for over 40 years, serving at Wood River Township Hospital and Barnes- Jewish (BJC) Hospital in St. Louis. She was an excellent nurse to her patients and an advocate for their care.
She enjoyed the beach, shopping, eating out and drives up the River Road. Most of all she enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren.
Sandy is survived by her children, Michelle (Gregg) Oneal of Louisville, KY, Dana Mastrangelo of Boca Raton, FL, Gabrielle (Ron) Schuster of Boca Raton, FL, and Michael Solomon, Jr. of Pompano Beach, FL; a sister-in-law, Janetta O’Neal of Charlotte, NC; ten grandchildren, Aaron (Erin) Oneal, Katie (Cole) McCollum, Callie (Matt) Wood, Amy (Michael) Muzzarelli, Andrew Oneal, Olivia Mastrangelo, Joshua (Lindsey) Burns, Jacob Schuster, Kenady Solomon, and Kai Solomon; seven great-grandchildren, Nora, Avie, Levi, Ephram, Emerie, Everett, and Braxton; and longtime companion, Linda Baker.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William O’Neal.
Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. The family will host a celebration of life service at a later date. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials can be made to The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital (foundationbarnesjewish.org)
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com
She was born in Berkley, CA, on May 1, 1945, the daughter of Loman and Mabel (Hankins) Ratliff. She was formerly married to Michael R. Solomon, Sr. Sandy earned a Degree in Nursing from Lewis and Clark Community College. She worked as a nurse for over 40 years, serving at Wood River Township Hospital and Barnes- Jewish (BJC) Hospital in St. Louis. She was an excellent nurse to her patients and an advocate for their care.
She enjoyed the beach, shopping, eating out and drives up the River Road. Most of all she enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren.
Sandy is survived by her children, Michelle (Gregg) Oneal of Louisville, KY, Dana Mastrangelo of Boca Raton, FL, Gabrielle (Ron) Schuster of Boca Raton, FL, and Michael Solomon, Jr. of Pompano Beach, FL; a sister-in-law, Janetta O’Neal of Charlotte, NC; ten grandchildren, Aaron (Erin) Oneal, Katie (Cole) McCollum, Callie (Matt) Wood, Amy (Michael) Muzzarelli, Andrew Oneal, Olivia Mastrangelo, Joshua (Lindsey) Burns, Jacob Schuster, Kenady Solomon, and Kai Solomon; seven great-grandchildren, Nora, Avie, Levi, Ephram, Emerie, Everett, and Braxton; and longtime companion, Linda Baker.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William O’Neal.
Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. The family will host a celebration of life service at a later date. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials can be made to The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital (foundationbarnesjewish.org)
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Sondra (Sandy) K. Solomon please visit our Sympathy Store.