After decades of battling cancer, Silvia Tungett lost her courageous battle. She was born on December 29, 1935 in Hanau Germany to Paul and Katie Zimmermann. Being born during WWII she had many stories to tell from her youth. In 1964 she left Germany with her son Holger Happel to start a new life in the U.S. Silvia worked in various places until finding a full time position at the Alton Glass Works. In 1974 she married Jim Tungett and they were married for 47 years. Her love of flowers and plants led her to work in the floral department of Schnucks. She leaves behind her husband Jim, his children, Dawn (Mark) Selvog of Alton and Tim (Lisa) Tungett of Des Moines, Iowa. Her stories and memories live on with her five grandchildren, Alexandria Happel of Texas, Mary (Will) Werts of Iowa, Devin (Allison) Bettorf of Missouri, Thomas Tungett of Iowa, and Austin Selvog of Alton. She was blessed with three great grandchildren, Aubreigh, Behr and Adelaide Werts. She was preceded in death by her son, Holger Happel, sister, Ursula Zimmermann, her parents and many dear friends and family . In addition to her amazing “green thumb” she loved to feed and watch the beautiful birds that gathered to eat. She had a special place for animals and truly loved her West Highland Terriers. She had tremendous faith in her God, Jehovah, and would share it with whomever she met. She found comfort in the promises of the resurrection and everlasting life on a paradise earth. Her favorite scripture which gave her peace was Isaiah 33:24 where the promise is made that “no resident will say I am sick.” Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Larry Kline will officiate. TO ACCESS SERVICE VIA ZOOM, EMAIL tltungett@outlook.com.
Memorials may be made to the Watchtower Bible and Tract Society (JW.org) Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com