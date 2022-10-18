Shirley M. Yocum, 87, died at 12:50 a.m. on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Rivers Crossing of Alton. She was born March 27, 1935 in Benton, IL the daughter of the late James and Ollie (Martin) Yocum. Shirley was a member of Abundant Church in Alton. She retired from Energy Coating in Alton where she worked as a secretary. Surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one brother, George Yocum and three sisters, Betty Wilhold, Peggy Grammar and Billie Beets. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend Gerald Callaway will officiate. Memorials may be made to Abundant Church of Alton. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneral.com
