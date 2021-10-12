Shirley-Ishmael-1633955730.jpeg
Shirley V. Ishmael, 85, died at 9:40 a.m. Sunday, October 10, 2021 at her home in Godfrey. Born December 8, 1935 in Florissant, MO, she was the daughter of George and Olinda (Albers) Meseke. She worked in data entry for the State of Missouri. She married George Adler. He preceded her in death. She married Clyde D. Ishmael on September 4, 1999. He preceded her in death on March 21, 2014. Surviving is a step-daughter, Linda Steele (James), a step-son, Randy Adler, two step grandchildren and six step grandchildren. Also surviving are two nieces, Chris Turner and Edna Nichols, and several cousins and many friends. Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 18, 2021 at Salem Lutheran Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. Memorials may be made to the Resurrection Lutheran Church in Godfrey. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com


 