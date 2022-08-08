Shirley Stearns

Shirley A. Stearns, 90, of Bethalto, IL passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 12:40 pm at Heritage Health in Staunton, IL.
She was born on October 13, 1931, in Alton, IL the daughter of James and Ann (Tedrick) Zimmermann.
Shirley married her first husband Leonard “Bud” Schmidt, later remarried Robert “Bob” Stearns, they both proceed her in death.
Shirley enjoyed playing the piano and organ. She was an avid novelist as well as crossword puzzle lover and Hallmark Channel enthusiast. In addition, she loved spending time farming with her husband as well as spending time with her beloved family and friends.
Shirley is survived by her children; Chris (Suprina) Schmidt of Bethalto, David (Connie) Schmidt of Wood River, Ginny (Larry) Ziglar of Staunton, Joe (Julie) Schmidt of St. Charles, MO, and Tom Schmidt of Roxana. Five grandchildren; Nicole, Tate, Miles, Evelyn, and Johanna. Two great-grandchildren; Eloise and Ava. One sister Dickie Connoyer of Bethalto. Two sister-in-laws; Sandra Dugger and Irene Connoyer both of Bethalto. Along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by one sister Leota Meisenheimer; two brothers, Richard Zimmermann, and Boyd Zimmermann. One sister-in-law, Betty Bast; and four brother-in -laws; Bob Meisenheimer, Bub Connoyer, Tom Connoyer and John Bast.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 10 am until service at 11am at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial following at Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton, IL.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or charity of one’s choice.
