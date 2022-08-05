obit stock color

Shirley C. Patterson, 87, of Alton, died May 31, 2022. She was the daughter of Geraldine and Melvin Gaddy. She married Richard Patterson on Sept. 6, 1953, and he survives. Surviving also is daughter Paige Allen, son-in-law Gary Allen, grandson Casey Allen and his wife Jessica, and great grandson Eli Allen. Per her wishes, no funeral services were held and her body was gifted to Washington University School of Medicine.