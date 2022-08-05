Shirley C. Patterson, 87, of Alton, died May 31, 2022. She was the daughter of Geraldine and Melvin Gaddy. She married Richard Patterson on Sept. 6, 1953, and he survives. Surviving also is daughter Paige Allen, son-in-law Gary Allen, grandson Casey Allen and his wife Jessica, and great grandson Eli Allen. Per her wishes, no funeral services were held and her body was gifted to Washington University School of Medicine.
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Republic purchases Sanders Waste Systems
- Godfrey roundabout plans questioned
- Ameren Illinois promotes bill pay assistance options
- East Alton names new Park and Rec supervisor
- Meth possession arrest in Bethalto
- Motorcyclist killed in Calhoun County crash
- More convictions in theft ring
- Donna Pantone
- Mega Millions $1.28B winning ticket reportedly sold in Illinois
- Wood River improves ISO rating