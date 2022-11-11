Shirley J. Morten, 84, died at 12:37 a.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Cedarhurst of Bethalto. Born December 6, 1937 in Alton, she was the daughter of William Wyman Sr. and Edna G. (Smith) Wyman. Mrs. Morten retired as a secretary for the Alton School District #11. She married Charles V. “Chuck” Morten on May 19, 1956 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Alton. He preceded her in death on October 17, 2022. Surviving are three daughters, Pamala “Pam” Mizell (David) of Wood River, Kathleen “Kem” Wiegand (Ron) of Wood River, and Tamara “Tim” Garrett of Brighton, six grandchildren, Cathy Weatherby (Ben), Apryl Gresham (Kenny), Matt Wiegand, Mike Wiegand (Rachel), T.R. Garrett, and Melanie Bozovich (Nik), and a grandson-in-law, Wally Miller, and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Beaver Garrett, a granddaughter, Terra Miller, a grandson, Paul Garrett, a great granddaughter, and two brothers, William Wyman Jr. and David Wyman. There will be no services. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com