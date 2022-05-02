Shirley Maye Aszman, 92, died at 9:35 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
She was born January 24, 1930 in Fayette County, IL the daughter of the late Harold and Ethel (Goodson) Logue. She was a teacher for Alton School District 11 for many years. Shirley was a very active member of Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey and she enjoyed being a seamstress and a quilter. On June 6, 1953 in Normal, IL she married Robert Aszman, Sr. and he preceded her in death on June 30, 2008. She is survived by one daughter, Dorothy Ricketts (Gary) of Monmouth, IL, two sons, Robert Aszman Jr. (Donna) of Peachtree City, GA and William Aszman (Carol) of St. Charles, MO, seven grandchildren, Danielle McElroy (John), Becca Thrasher (Gerald), Jordan Aszman, Karley Jama (Mathis), Kendra Tracy (Matt), Katherine Ricketts and Kiera Ricketts and three great grandchildren, Tessa Thrasher, Charlotte McElroy and Jack McElroy. She was preceded in death by two brothers, William Logue and Norman Logue and one sister, Jennie Alice Harner.
Visitation will be Thursday May 5, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Reverend Dr. David Schultz will officiate. Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey.
