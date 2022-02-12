Shirley Jean Wooldridge, 86, died at 3:35 p.m. Friday, February 11, 2022 at River Crossing of Alton.
Born April 14, 1935 in Alton, she was the daughter of Robert and Ruby (Crain) Van Trease. She married James A. Wooldridge on August 12, 1950 in Pocahontas, Arkansas. He preceded her in death on December 25, 1985.
Surviving are two daughters, Pamela Varble (Lindel) of Alton, and Candace Eubanks of Godfrey, seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren and a sister, Linda Berkel. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, James A. Wooldridge II and two sisters, Gayle Davis and Frances Shelton.
Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton followed by graveside services at 11:15 a.m. at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Reverend Ray Robinson will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com