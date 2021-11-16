Shirley Jean Buddell, 89, passed away at Alton Memorial Hospital with her family by her side.
She was born on April 29, 1932, in Du Quoin, IL to James and Irene (Moss) Dunbar.
She married Wilfred ‘Bud’ Buddell on May 16, 1953, in O’Fallon, IL. He preceded her in death on September 25, 2005. She is a 1953 graduate of Alton Memorial Hospital School of Nursing where she met Bud.
Shirley was a member of Upper Alton Baptist Church and the Missionary Society. She worked as a Registered Nurse for over 40 years at Alton Memorial Hospital and Alton Medical Group. She was active in and past president of the Upper Alton Women’s Club. Shirley was especially proud of her involvement with the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) and passionately supported their mission to celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans, and stewardship and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.
Shirley is survived by two sons, Ned (Kathy) Buddell of Earlville, IL, and Mark (Julissa) Buddell of Spring, TX; seven grandchildren, Jacob (Brittany) Buddell, Tyler (Huong) Buddell, Matthew Buddell, Douglas Buddell, Curtis Buddell, David Buddell and Kelly (Cody) Drago; a great granddaughter, Athena Buddell; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and good friends & neighbors.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by brothers, James Dunbar Jr, Gene Dunbar, Herbert Dunbar and a sister, Joyce Cavins.
Mrs. Buddell is aiding in the advancement of medical education and biomedical research by donating her body to the Department of Neuroscience at Washington University School of Medicine.
A memorial service to celebrate Shirley’s life will be held on Saturday November 20, 2021 at 2 PM at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home, 1313 W Delmar, Godfrey, IL.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials are suggested to: Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation, Upper Alton Baptist Church or P.E.O. Foundation.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.