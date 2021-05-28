Shirley Jean Adleman, 78, Wood River, passed away December 29, 2020, at St. Anthony's Health Center in Alton. She was born November 15, 1942, in Rockford, Ill., a daughter of Earl "Pete" Joseph and Gladys Marie (Wheeler) Adleman.
Shirley's parents, sister and brother-in-law June and Art Hardesty, nieces Deborah and Lori Hardesty, great-nephew Joseph Reichard and longtime companions Glenna Tustanowski, Paula Gentry, Lois Spurlock, and Lorraine Burke preceded her in death.
Survivors include niece Cathy (Richard) Reichard of Fredericktown, Mo., niece Connie (Gary) Giltner of Post Falls, Idaho; seven great-nieces and nephews, 10 great-great-nieces and nephews; 5 Godchildren, and many many dear friends.
Shirley was a non-stop go-getter! She played all sports in her growing-up years. She graduated from Durand High School in 1960. She continued playing semi-pro softball with the Durand Cherubs, Winnebago and Alton Lakers and then managed a COED softball team, the Silver Bullets. Shirley learned to bowl in her Dad's bowling alley in Durand and won awards. She continued to bowl when she moved to East Alton, Ill. She bowled with the Wood River Moose League, and her team won several Illinois State Championships. She loved watching sports: St. Louis Cardinals, the Rams and basketball. She loved working out in her yard and won awards for the best yard and Christmas decorations. Most of all she loved spending time with family and friends.
Shirley worked at Sundstrand in Rockford, Ill., after graduating high school. In 1967, she moved to East Alton and worked for Laclede Steel in the office and then Continental Lithographers, an advertising company. In 1976, Shirley bought a bar/restaurant, Circus and then Rainbow. In 1992, she sold the business and went into school transportation. She drove a bus for Madison County Transit for special needs children and senior citizens. After eight years, she moved to Cedar Hill, Mo., and drove a bus for the Special School District until she retired in May 2011. She said this was the most rewarding job she ever had and loved working with the special needs children.
Shirley was Godmother to five children, Kevin, Bobby, Debbie, Jennifer, and Michelle, whom she helped raise and loved very much.
Shirley's favorite time of year was the Fourth of July, so we deem it the perfect time of year for a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. on July 3, 2021, at 16275 Lake Lane, Brighton, Ill.
Graveside Services will be at 10 a.m. July 5, 2021, at Durand Cemetery in Durand, Ill.