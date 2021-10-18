Shirley Jane Swarringin, 76, formerly of Wood River, passed away at 6:27 p.m. Sunday, October 10, 2021 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL.
Shirley was born January 8, 1945 in St. James, MO. She was a daughter of the late Quitman John and Opal Mae (Flanagin) Rayborn.
Shirley and Donald Lester Swarringin, Sr. were married on November 12, 1959 in Jersey County. He passed away June 19, 1999.
She and Donald were the owners of CDS Services in Dorsey. Shirley attended Beauty College and became a licensed Hair Dresser and worked for JC Penney’s in Alton, she also went to college and earned an Associate Degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked at the Rosewood Nursing Home in Edwardsville. After working many years, Shirley retired in 1997.
Survivors include one daughter, Kelly Ann May of Mulberry Grove; two sons, Michael & Kim Swarringin of Mulberry Grove, Dan and Pam Swarringin of Shipman; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one sister, Barbara & Jack Powell of North Carolina; one brother, Danny Rayborn of Belleville.
Besides Donald and her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by a daughter, Tina Marie Schneider; two sons, Donald Lester Swarringin, Jr., Mark Andrew Swarringin; one brother, Rodney Rayborn.
Shirley was a member of the Columby Baptist Church in Keyesport.
A graveside services was held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton. Pastor Bruce Sasse officiated.
Gray Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.