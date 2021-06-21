Shirley J. Waide, 91, of Godfrey, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 12:43 PM at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on July 9, 1929, in Alton, IL, the daughter of Chester A. and Janet (Thomson) Taylor. Shirley married Joseph N. Waide at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton on August 18, 1951. He preceded her in death on December 11, 1996.
She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton, IL and performed in several theater productions.
Shirley is survived by her daughters, Jaris Waide of Godfrey and Kiki Janet Karmi of St. Louis, MO.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
A Graveside Service will be held 10 AM, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton. Father Paul Nguyen, OMV will officiate.
A Celebration of Life to be planned at a later date.
