Shirley Gwillim

Shirley Jean Gwillim, 84, of Alton, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at her home.
She was born May 5, 1938, in Brighton, Illinois, to the late Edwin and Thelma (Barnes) Well.
On October 15, 1971, Shirley married Dale Gwillim, in Wood River, Illinois. He preceded her in death on February 12, 2006.
Shirley worked several jobs throughout her life, including serving as an office clerk and bookkeeper. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Brighton. You could typically talk her into a game of BINGO or spending a day wandering flea markets. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Neal (Kim) Burk of Brighton, Keith Burk of Godfrey, Kathy Korte of Pflugerville, TX; four grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; one sister, Linda Reedy; and one brother, Robert (Lynne) Well.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Edwin Well, Jr.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton, Illinois.
Funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Brighton Cemetery.
Memorials in Shirley’s name can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
