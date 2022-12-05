Shirley Jean Gage, 83, went to be by the Lord’s side at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 22, 2022 with her family surrounding her.
Born May 30, 1939 in Alton, she was a daughter of William Rodney and Lois Jean (Barnett) Elsner.
Shirley worked as a packer for Owens-Illinois from 1960-1966 and also worked for Senior Services for 15 years. She was a member of Main Street Methodist Church in Alton. Shirley was also a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association since 1997, and she rode as an escort for oversize trucks. She enjoyed drawing, traveling, telling stories and playing practical jokes. She loved animals, riding motorcycles, relaxing with family and watching classic TV programs.
She is survived by her daughter, Venessa (Pete) Nasello of Alton; two grandchildren, Mark (Tawn) Nasello and Rita Nasello; her great grandchildren, Mark Nasello, Jr. of Arizona, Angelo and Juliana Nasello and Izzy Earl, all of Alton; a sister-in-law, Darlin Elsner of Anna, IL; a brother-in-law, Lynn Hotuiz of Alton; four nephews, Mark, Noah, Shannon, Stephen and Phillip Elsner; her beloved pet Josie; many great nieces and great nephews; and her friend, Donna Stimac.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Harry Von Evans and Tom “J.D.” Gage; two sons, Larry L. Elsner and William D. “Billy Boy” Elsner; a great granddaughter, Annabelle Nasello; a sister, Mary Hotuiz; three brothers, William “Bill” Elsner, Kenneth Wayne Elsner and Harold Elsner; and her friend, Kathy Henke.
Memorial visitation will be Friday, Dec. 9 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 12 p.m. until services begin at 1 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the family.
An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com