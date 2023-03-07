Shirley J. Clapsaddle, 95, passed away Monday, March 7, 2023 at Jerseyville Nursing & Rehab Center.
Born Jan. 16, 1928 in East Alton, she was a daughter of Horace P. and Mildred Marie (Watt) Moore.
Shirley was an insurance agent for John Hancock Insurance for 17 years.
Survivors include three sons, James Clapsaddle of Alton, Michael (Rita) Clapsaddle of Jerseyville, and Don Clapsaddle of East Alton; three grandchildren, Jennifer Lehnen, Travis Clapsaddle, and Kali Clapsaddle; two great grandchildren, Andrew (Emma) Vogt and Alexis (Austin) Kimbrel; two great-great grandchildren, Matthew and Parker; two sisters, June Cook and Jeri Titchenal; and a brother, Chuck Moore.
She was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Clare Jury Clapsaddle; and four siblings.
Private services will be held, and she will be laid to rest at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
