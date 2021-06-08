Shirley Christine Hanneken passed away May 28, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital with her husband of almost 65 years holding her close.
Shirley was born to Christopher and Emma Hagen in Hardin Illinois on June 26, 1938 and was said to be so small she fit in a shoe box. She graduated from Calhoun High School in 1956.
She married her high school sweetheart on November 22, 1956 after getting engaged on April Fools Day. They moved to Wood River IL where they raised their family.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Raymond Hanneken and her four children: Kim Taylor of Springfield IL; Michael Hanneken of Brighton IL; Diane Myers of Wood River IL; and Krista Forrester of Alton IL. She was also survived by 8 grandchildren and 6 Great-grandchildren.
Shirley loved to play Pinochle, garden, travel, shop and spend time with her family. She belonged to several clubs and was President of the Roxana Women’s club as a young wife and mother. Ray and Shirley spent many weekends listening to big band music and dancing. She also loved animals and even had a pet chicken while growing up in Calhoun who would meet her when she came home from school.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin.
Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Hardin.
Burial will follow at St. Norbert’s Cemetery.