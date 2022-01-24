Shirley J. Boomershine, 60, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022 at her home.
Born Dec. 6, 1961 in Alton, she was a daughter of Leroy and Carol (Bridgeman) Boomershine.
Shirley was a very caring person who would do anything she could for anyone. She was an exceptional cook, and a loving mother and sister.
She is survived by her son, David Boomershine of Bethalto; sisters Jewel LCraig) Smith of Oklahoma, Darlene (Mike) Smith of Meadowbrook, Teddy (Dale) Mathis of Hettick, and Dianna Boomershine of East Alton; two brothers, Richard (Michelle) Boomershine of Alton and Mark Woods of Baton Rouge, LA; and several nieces and nephews, including Richard (Rachel) Boomershine, Jr., Mike (Erica) Smith, Chris (Torie) Wilson, Kirsty Smith, and Heather and Jessie Boomershine.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Memorials may be given to the family to assist with expenses.
