Shirley Ann (Tolle) Warner, age 84, passed on March 26, 2021 in Alton, IL. She was born in Godfrey, IL on December 13, 1936, daughter of the late George and Bessie (Watson) Tolle. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Gene, her 9 siblings, Clara Beard, Mina Trask, Mary Pohlman, Alma DeSherlia, Fern Depper, George Tolle, James Tolle, Helen Hickerson, and her son-in-law, James Henning. Beloved wife for 63 years to the late Louis Eugene Warner (preceded her in death in 2017), to whom she is now happily reunited. Loving mother of Linda Henning and Michelle (Peter) Gillespie. Dearest grandmother of Patrick (Meghan) Gillespie and Megan (Luke) Wille, Jamie (Eli) Crawford, Julie (Aaron) Lindsey, Joy (Michael) Stern, Josiah (Felicia) Henning, and Jeremiah (Damaris) Henning; and cherished great-grandmother to 12 great-grandchildren.
Shirley loved spending time with her family. She always looked forward to listening to the band at the VFW on Friday nights with friends and family. She had a great sense of humor and brought so much joy and laughter to those around her. Her laugh was contagious. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Monday, April 5, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton Where funeral services will be at 10:00a.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Pastor Brad Donoho will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to a charity of choice.