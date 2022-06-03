Sheryl Tucker-Michel

Sheryl "Sherry" Ann Tucker-Michel, 63, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on June 22, 1958, in Alton, IL to Herman and Carolyn (Holman) Tucker.
Sherry had a unique fondness of nature, always finding herself surrounded by woods, flowers, and beautiful scenery quoting “it’s all about the journey.” Along with her love for nature, she also enjoyed local art and antiques.
Sherry married John Thomas Michel in Alton, IL. He preceded her in death on August 26, 2018.
Sherry is survived by a daughter, Jessica Tucker of Godfrey; her mother, Carolyn Tucker of Godfrey; and a very special granddaughter, Kylee, with whom they shared a massive love for horses.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her father, Herman Tucker and many beloved pets.
Cremation rites were recorded. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is entrusted with professional services.
