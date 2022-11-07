Sheryl Kay Skelton, 63, passed away 8:10 am, Friday, November 4, 2022 at her residence.
Born February 15, 1959 in Alton, she was the daughter of Fred Andrew, Sr and Nellie Mae (Fielder) Skelton.
She had worked as a laborer out of Labor Local #218 in Godfrey for 30 years before retiring.
Surviving are a son, James (Danielle) Betts of Godfrey; step-daughters, Casey Pace of Carlinville, Kourtney Arellano of Elgin, SC; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brothers, Robert Skelton, Sr. of Branson, MO, Fred Skelton, Jr. of Delhi; and sister, Sandra Forbes of Cottage Hills.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two step-daughters, Kelsey Pace and Kelia Bolkins; four brothers, Richard, James, William and Charles Skelton; and two sisters, Jacqueline Skelton and Regina Reese.
Cremation rites were accorded.
A Memorial visitation will be held from 3-6 pm, Wednesday, November 9 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Interment will be in Hazelwood Cemetery in Springfield, MO.