Sherry Kelly
Sherry Lucille Kelly, 67, died at 11:24 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.  Born November 26, 1954 in Alton, she was the daughter of Robert A. and Edna L. (Hyman) Kite.  She retired in 2020 as a housekeeper for Rosewood Care Center. 
 
On December 18, 1997 she married Michael Kelly in Brighton.  He survives.  Also surviving is a son, Bobby Allen Bays of Alton, a brother, Robert G. Kite of Alton and a sister, Judith Ann Austin of Alton. 
 
There will be no services.  Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.  Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com