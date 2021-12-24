Sherry Lucille Kelly, 67, died at 11:24 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born November 26, 1954 in Alton, she was the daughter of Robert A. and Edna L. (Hyman) Kite. She retired in 2020 as a housekeeper for Rosewood Care Center.
On December 18, 1997 she married Michael Kelly in Brighton. He survives. Also surviving is a son, Bobby Allen Bays of Alton, a brother, Robert G. Kite of Alton and a sister, Judith Ann Austin of Alton.
There will be no services. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com