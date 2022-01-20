Sherry Kay Ventimiglia, 70, died at 4:54 p.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at her home in East Alton. Born August 16, 1951 in Carrollton, IL, she was the daughter of Marvin H. and Shirley (Baecht) Caselton Sr. Sherry was as a pipefitter for Shell Refinery and was an avid bingo player. Surviving are her siblings, Mark Caselton (Karen) of Staunton, Sheila Martin (Chuck Connor) Bethalto, Sarah Douglas (Joe) of Alton, and Stacy Stone (Curt) of Dow. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Dennis James Ventimiglia Jr., brothers, Marvin H. Caselton Jr., Michael Caselton and Merle Caselton, and a sister, Sandra Amburg. There are no services scheduled at this time. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
