Sherry Ingram, 53, of Moro, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at 11:03pm, at her residence under the care of Vitas Hospice and her family.
She was born in Alton, IL, on December 6, 1967, the daughter of the late Henry F. Roe, Sr and Judith M. (Ross) Roe. She married Daniel A. Ingram in Edwardsville on February 14, 1993.
Sherry loved music and her dog, Sinbad. She also loved to watch Friend’s and Bar Rescue. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. She also liked to go shooting, play games on her phone, read, and play cards. She loved going riding on the Harley with her husband and family.
Along with her husband, Daniel, and her mother, Judith, she is survived by her children, Ashley (Patrick) Cline of East Alton and Angel (Adam) Roberts of Cottage Hills; four grandchildren, Rynn, Xander, Bentley and Harley; a sister; and a brother.
She was preceded in death by her father, Henry and a son, Tracy Roe.
Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial gathering will be held at her home on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 3pm to 7pm. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials can be made to the Madison County Human Society.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com