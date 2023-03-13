Sherry Davidson

Sherry Jean Davidson, 75, also known as "Mama," left this world at 1:05 a.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023, to be reunited with her husband, Bill. She was born on July 25, 1947, in Mount Vernon, Illinois, to the late Norval C. "Cotton" and Norma Jean (Duncan) Mick. Sherry spent her early years in Kenosha, Wisconsin, with her brother and parents. She married William "Bill" Davidson, Jr., on September 6, 1963, in Washington Park. Survivors include a son, Anthony "Tony" and Barbara Davidson of East Alton; three grandchildren, Mallorie and Wyatt Flatt, Mackenzie Davidson and Matt Mellenthin, and Anthony Davidson; three great-grandchildren, Aaliyah Davidson-Vassar, Isabella Mellenthin, and Liam Mellenthin; and a brother and sister-in-law, Norval and Melba Mick of Charlotte, North Carolina.
Sherry was a homemaker and had previously worked as a manager at Fashion Bug in Wood River. She cherished spending time with her grandchildren, crocheting, collecting pigs, and spoiling her pets, Pocahontas, Paco, and Lucy. Sherry also loved spending time with her cousin, Joy Ann, whom she and Bill regarded more like a daughter than an extended relative.
In addition to being an incredible wife, mother, and grandmother, she was also an amazing person. It was her greatest pride to be referred to as "Mama." Everyone who met her thought she was the epitome of a grandmother. Sherry's world revolved around her grandchildren. Her closest friend was Mallorie, her granddaughter, who was also by her side when she passed away. Their relationship was truly special.
In the wake of Bill's death, Sherry was devastated. He was her husband of 59 years and best friend. Only six days separated his passing from hers. They had been apart for the longest time while he was in the hospital before he passed away, and she couldn't bear to be without him any longer. For all eternity, their souls have at last been reunited.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Sherry was preceded in death by a son, William "Billy" Davidson III.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
Memorials are suggested for The Catty Shack, PO Box 374, Hamel, Illinois, 62046.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of cremation arrangements.