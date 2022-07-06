Sherry Kay Brown, 68, of Troy, IL, passed away at 9:31 p.m. Mon. July 4, 2022 at home while under hospice care.
She was born Feb. 25, 1954 in Litchfield, IL.
On Jun. 26, 1982, she and Chris Brown were married in Edwardsville, IL. He preceded her in death Aug. 22, 2018.
Sherry loved to watch the Cardinals, wrestling and loved music, but her greatest joy was spending time with her friends and family. Sherry’s quick wit and humor will be truly missed.
She is survived by: 2 sisters: Vickey (Michael) Few of Glen Carbon, IL and Lori (Anthony) Konsky of Troy, IL; and niece and nephews: Travis (Amanda) Few Megan Few and James (Kaitlan Grays) Konsky; great-niece and great-nephews, Zachary, Logan, Raylynn and Ryker; and a very special person: Holly Kohn of MN and her family.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents: James & Fern (Large) Derossett; and a sister: Kathy Lindley.
The family will hold a private burial service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
