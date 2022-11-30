Sherrii Antoine

Sherrii Lynn Antoine, 56, passed away at her home surrounded by her family at 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. She was born November 9, 1966 in Newport News, Virginia the daughter of the late Donnie Lee and Beverly Ann (Dugge) Antoine. Sherrii is survived by three sons, Dustin Mayer of Alton, Danny Legate (Lauren) of Elsah, Chris Legate of Kentucky, two gr. children, Brantley Legate and Waylon Legate, and one sister, Susan Jump (James) of Alton. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
