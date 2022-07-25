Sherman Lee Sands, 93 of Edwardsville, Ill., passed away at 12:41 p.m. on July 23, 2022, at his home. He was born October 19, 1928, in Leitchfield, Kentucky to William Robert and Hazel (Dennison) Sands. He married Joyce Gene Huston on December 23, 1950, and she preceded him in death.
Sherman served in the military in the Air Force Reserves during the Korean War from 1950 to 1953. He worked for Ashland Oil Company for many years and farmed in the Edwardsville area.
Besides his wife Joyce, he is preceded in death by his parents and a baby brother named William Robert, Jr. He is survived by two sons, Douglas Wayne Sands and David Huston (Katherine) Sands; two granddaughters, Chawna Johnson, of Alton and Melissa (Shane) Cole, of Bethalto; four great grandchildren, Justina Johnson, Zachary Johnson, Katelyn Cole, and Makaylah Cole; a sister, Jean Maley, of Louisville, Ky.; and a niece.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, with funeral services immediately following at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto Ill. Sherman’s son, David Sands, will officiate the service. Members of Local VFW #1308 will perform a military salute. Burial will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto next to his wife.