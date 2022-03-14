Shellia A. Fedrick, 63 of Godfrey, passed away peacefully surrounded by her beloved close family at 6:02 pm on Friday, March 11, 2022 at her home.
She was born in Alton, Illinois on February 13, 1959 to the late Earl J. Coleman and Sarah Garrett Coleman of Dow, Illinois.
Shellia married the love of her life Bob Fedrick on January 12, 1979 in Brighton, Illinois. He Survives.
She retired from American Water Resources as a Contractor Team Member and previously Olin Corporation.
In addition to her husband, survivors include one daughter; Bobbie Fedrick of Port Charlotte, Florida, one son; Brett Fedrick and his fiance’ Amanda Ogden of Brighton, Illinois; four grandchildren; Mackinzie and Ethan Fedrick, Emma and Carter Ersery, two sisters and their husbands, Chrissy and Dale Dixon of Springfield, Illinois, Tracy and John Cain of Dittmer, Missouri, two brothers; Bill Coleman of St Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands and Matt Coleman of Dow, Illinois.
Early on Shellia had camping and being outdoors on her to do list. Shellia loved traveling to the beach with family. Family was always top priority, making sure we all had a crocheted blanket as a reminder of a hug from her. She was a giver to many and wanted to make sure everyone had food and a full belly. She also loved to cook for all, with an open door to everyone, as well as refinishing furniture she enjoyed. Shellia always had a smile on her face and did not miss a gathering with family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Siteman Cancer Center, MSC 1247-414-2100, 7425 Forsyth Blvd, St Louis, MO 63105 or online siteman.wustl.edu/tribute. ; Please indicate the gift is in memory of Shellia Fedrick by writing a memo on your check.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home.
Cremation Rites will immediately follow.
