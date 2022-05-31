Shelia M. Ventimiglia, 71, died at 6:05 a.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL with her daughter by her side.
Born July 15, 1950 in St. Louis, MO, she was the daughter of Thomas Brennan Sr. and Agnes (Bayer) Brennan Phillips. Shelia was retired and a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton.
Surviving is a daughter, Shawna M. Ventimiglia of Long Beach, CA, her longtime partner, Emil Crook of Edwardsville, two brothers, Thomas Brennan Jr. of Wood River and Patrick Brennan (Kathy) of Chesterfield, MO, and a sister, Colleen Drew of East Alton and many loving nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Ramirez and a brother, Bernard Brennan.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton.
Memorials may be made to the 5A's Animal Shelter.