Shelby Jackson

Shelby G. Jackson, 85, of Wood River, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at his residence, with his family by his side.
He was born in Sank, MO, on May 4, 1937, the son of William Orville and Opal Mae (Green) Jackson. Shelby married Geraldine Swain in South Roxana, IL, on September 27, 1957.
Shelby was a member of South Roxana First Assembly of God. He also attended Bible study on Tuesdays, and loved attending church. He enjoyed using his CB radio, and used the handle "Blue Packer". He also enjoyed fishing, camping, and blue grass music.
Along with his wife, Geraldine, he is survived by his three children, Kathy Hoxsey of Wood River, Kevin (Diane) Jackson of Wood River, and Keith (Rhonda) Jackson of Godfrey; six grandchildren, Kenny (Cindy) Hoxsey, Kris Hoxsey, Kim Morales, Andrea Jackson, Travis (Nicole "Niki") Jackson, and Shelbie (James) Alford; six great-grandchildren, Riley and Ryan Hoxsey, Liam Morales, Easton Dolmage, Gunner Jackson, Axel Alford, and one more soon to be great-granddaughter, Austyn Jackson; and four siblings, Rita (Lonnie) Mouser of Cottage Hills, Linda (Sechrest) Roberts of Cottage Hills, Gary (Sherry) Jackson of Neosho, MO, and Sheron (Tom) Cadle of Wood River.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister, Shirley Jackson; and a grandson-in-law, Billy Morales.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 1 pm until time of service at 4 pm, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto with Reverend Tim Keller officiating.
A private burial will take place at a later date.
Memorials can be made to South Roxana First Assembly of God.
Online condolences can be made at www.kallalandschaaf.com