Sheila Herrin, 70, passed away 10:02pm on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois. She was born on June 28, 1952, in Highland, Illinois, the daughter of the late William and Pearl (Graham) Smiley. She married Al Herrin on March 10, 1969, in Florissant, Missouri, and he survives. Other survivors include three daughters and sons in law: Lalah and Scott Lowry of Bourbonnais, Illinois, Tammy and Todd Lowry of Locust Grove, Georgia, Dawn and Jason Skelton of Godfrey, six grandchildren: Brad Lowry, Adam (Kseniya) Lowry, Tori (Brandon) Raines, Kynadi Lowry, Andrew Lowry, Jake Skelton, five great grandchildren: Jax, Jace, Rosalie, Kailyn, Rayna, six sisters and their spouses: Karen and Mike Brown of Wood River, Peggy and Aaron Newton of Indiana, Penny and David Davis of Wood River, Linda and Richard Strausen of Wood River, Tracie Smiley of East Alton, Jerri Jones of Godfrey, a brother: Robert Smiley of Eldorado, Illinois, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Sheila was employed as a teacher for many years at the Alton Day Care. She loved teaching children, spending time with her family, and gardening. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of VWF Post 2859 in Wood River.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother: William and two nieces: Crystal Sherman and Takisha Smiley.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 10am until time of funeral services at 12pm on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Pastor Dan Smith will officiate. Burial will be at St. James Cemetery in Edwardsville.
Memorials are suggested to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, New York 10036 and will be accepted at the funeral home.
