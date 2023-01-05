Sharron Johns

Sharron S. Johns, 83, of Wood River, IL passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 6:52 am at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on January 10, 1939 the daughter of Justin Augustus and Gladys Pauline (Casey) DePew. She married Lester D. Johns on June 8, 1957 in Sorento, IL. He preceded her in death on June 23, 2006.
Sharron was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Wood River, IL. She was baptized on January 10, 1959 and was active in the Kingdom Hall since. She enjoyed camping, sewing, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her four children, David Lee Johns (Beverly) of Marshall, TX, Mark Timothy Johns (Lisa) of Wood River, IL, Michael Dale Johns and Thomas Matthew Johns (Kathy) of Edwardsville, IL; siblings, Bobby W. DePew of Highland, IL, Billy R. DePew of Las Vegas, NV, and Patricia Ann Hallemann of Sorento, IL; six grandchildren, Rachel Slone, Clinton Johns (Nicolette), Michael Johns, Courtney Johns, Luke Johns, and Amber Drew (Derek); seven great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Ricky Lynn Johns; four brothers, Kenneth Bryan, John DePew, Geral Lee DePew, and Melvin DePew; and a sister, Mary Lou Cowen.
Services are Private
