Sharon West

Sharon "Kay" (Onstott) West of Alton, IL passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022, after a brief illness. She was born on March 13, 1946 in East St. Louis, IL to Ted and Louise Onstott. She married Charles West on February 25,1967 and he preceded her in death on May 24, 2020.
She graduated as a Registered Nurse from Jewish Hospital School of Nursing in 1967. She worked in Labor and Delivery at Jewish Hospital, Casey Medical Center, Wood River Township Hospital, Drs Edwards and Sidwell, in the skills lab for the Nursing program at Lewis and Clark Community College, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri. She retired from Blue Cross after 25 years of service.
She is survived by 2 daughters and a son-in-law, Kristin West, Kimberly and Matt Lehnen, all of Bethalto. Her grandchildren, Mary Lehnen and Zackary Lehnen. Brothers-In-Law and Sisters-In-Law, John and Robin West of Chandler, AZ and Michael and Sandy West of Saratoga, CA. 7 nephews and 2 nieces, along with their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Carolyn Sue Buchholz.
Kay loved to travel with her family and friends, "The Taylor Ten", go to St. Louis Cardinals games, watch basketball, and have a Pepsi and some Cheez-Its. She loved spending time with her family, especially being Mama Kay to her grandchildren, Mary and Zack.
If you knew Kay, you loved her! She was a friend to many and had lifelong friendships she cherished. She was always taking care of everyone and putting others before herself. Her caring spirit was evident in all that she did. Her faith in God carried her through and was a testament in her daily life and to all who knew her.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until time of service at 6:00 pm on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, with Pastor Ron Woods officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Towerview Baptist Church, 2401 Lebanon Ave, Shiloh IL 62221.
The family has requested that masks to be worn at the visitation and funeral services.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com