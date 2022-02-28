Sharon L. Vandygriff, 73, died at 9:31 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at her residence. She was born August 5, 1948 in Carlinville, IL the daughter of the late John and Charlotte (McCoy) Beyer. She was a member of Sanford Avenue Baptist Church in Alton. On March 7, 1977 she married Wesley Vandygriff and he survives. Also surviving are one son, Nathan Vandygriff (Jennifer) of Piasa, IL, one daughter, Wendy Jo Escamilla (Jesus) of Oakley, CA, eight grandchildren, Tyler, Kenzi, Trey, Whitney, Briana, Ashlie, Gabriela and Allisyn, one great granddaughter, Cattleya, one brother, Kenny Beyer (Connie) of Brighton, IL. Three sisters, Linda Brown (Terry) of Wood River, IL, Patty Dial (David) of Wood River, IL and Debbie Abner (James) of Brighton, IL and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews who were very special to her. A Memorial visitation will be held Friday, March 4, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until time of Memorial service at 4:00 p.m. at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend Dan Bowers will officiate. Burial will be private. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Sanford Avenue Baptist Church Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Closings and cancellations for Thur. Feb. 24
- Illinois prepares for more winter weather
- Illinois indoor mask mandate to end Feb. 28
- 3 Florida residents charged in East St. Louis Federal Court over alleged insurance scam
- Pedestrian killed on I-55 in St. Clair County
- Illinois House passes $1 billion extension of pension buyout plan
- Closings and cancellations for Fri. Feb. 25
- Alton alderman resigns, replacement named at meeting
- Report ranks Illinois top ten in sin
- Alton amending nuisance ordinance