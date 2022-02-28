obit stock color

Sharon L. Vandygriff, 73, died at 9:31 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at her residence.  She was born August 5, 1948 in Carlinville, IL the daughter of the late John and Charlotte (McCoy) Beyer.  She was a member of Sanford Avenue Baptist Church in Alton.  On March 7, 1977 she married Wesley Vandygriff and he survives. Also surviving are one son, Nathan Vandygriff (Jennifer) of Piasa, IL,  one daughter, Wendy Jo Escamilla (Jesus) of Oakley, CA,   eight grandchildren, Tyler, Kenzi, Trey, Whitney,  Briana,  Ashlie, Gabriela and Allisyn, one great granddaughter, Cattleya, one brother, Kenny Beyer (Connie) of Brighton, IL. Three sisters, Linda Brown (Terry) of Wood River, IL, Patty  Dial (David) of Wood River, IL and Debbie Abner (James) of Brighton, IL and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews who were very special to her.   A Memorial visitation will be held Friday, March 4, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until time of Memorial service at 4:00 p.m. at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.  Reverend  Dan Bowers will officiate.  Burial will be private.  Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Sanford Avenue Baptist Church   Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com