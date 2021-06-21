Sharon Kay Roe, 74, passed away 7:05 am, Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation.
Born September 13, 1945 in Alton, she was the daughter of Leo and Jewell (Grindstaff) Grable.
Sharon had worked as a clerk for Dollar General for 22 years.
On August 13, 1965 in Wood River, she married James Roe. He died July 28, 2017.
Surviving are a son, Tracy Allen (Sheila) Roe of Pontiac, MO; daughter, Monica Johnson of East Alton; grandchildren, Jessica, Lindsay, Ashley and Brandon Johnson; great grandson, Braxton Johnson; brother, Dean Grable of Rosewood Heights; and sister, Joyce Wilson of East Alton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two brothers, Kim and Russell Grable.
Visitation will be from 10 am until time of service at 11:30 am, Wednesday, June 23 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Rev. Edward Granadosin will officiate.
Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be made to Alton 5 A's Shelter.