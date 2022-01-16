Sharon E. Gegg, 76, passed away at 2:52 pm on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at OSF Health Care in Alton.
She was born on June 3, 1945 in Stambaugh, MI, the daughter of James A. & June Agnes (Gillhausen) Gould.
Sharon worked with the Policy Services Department for Millers Mutual Insurance for 15 years.
She is survived by a son, Anthony Gegg of Alton; two sisters, Debbie (Lonnie) Cline of Godfrey, Cindy Gould of Shreveport, LA; a step daughter, Carol Crapo, and a step son, Ken Crapo, both of St. Peters, MO; and several nieces, cousins and many friends.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Michael and Jeffrey Gegg, one brother, James Gould, and a sister, Deanna Harmon.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 19, 2022, from 10:00 am until time of funeral services at 11:00 am at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey with Pastor Terry McKinzie officiating.
Cremation Rites will follow.
Memorials are suggested to the American Lung Association.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.kallalandschaaf.com.
