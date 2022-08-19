Sharon Boyer

Sharon Marie Smith Boyer, age 78 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.
She was born on Sunday, October 3, 1943, in Highland, IL, daughter of Albert and Estelle (nee Oestringer) Bellm.
On Saturday, May 19, 2001, she married Robert J. Boyer, who passed away on Wednesday, December 20, 2006.
She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church.
Sharon was born in Highland, IL. She graduated from St. Paul High School in 1961. She was a stay-at-home mom for a number of years. When her sons were older, she started working at various businesses in Highland including her brother's accounting office. Sharon enjoyed riding horses, especially her own horse, "Czar". She was a great socializer with her neighbor ladies, no one was ever a stranger and all were welcomed into her home. Her children and grandchildren were always special. She never missed their sporting events or band concerts.
Survivors include: Sons - Stephen C. (Carol, nee Koerkenmeier) Smith, Highland, IL; Thomas J. (Shawn, nee Culletin) Smith, Prospect, KY; Grandchildren - Tyler A. (Stephanie) Smith, Troy, IL; Matthew S. (Debasmita) Smith, Cincinnati, OH; Margaret S. Smith, Prospect, KY; James T. Smith, Prospect, KY; Great Grandchildren - Isla F. Smith, Troy, IL; Lela M. Smith, Troy, IL; Sisters-In-Law - JoAnn E. (nee Mersinger) Bellm, Highland, IL; Nancy Dubach, Highland, IL; Betty Smith, Saint Louis, MO
She was preceded in death by: Father - Albert G. Bellm - Died 6/20/1971; Mother - Estelle L. (nee Oestringer) Bellm - Died 4/13/1991; First Husband - Thomas J. Smith, Sr. - Died 10/01/1996; Husband - Robert J. "Bob" Boyer - Died 12/20/2006; Brother - Darell O. Bellm - Died 2/03/2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Memorial Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Father Pat G. Jakel, pastor, Saint Paul Catholic Church, officiating.
Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Meals On Wheels or HSHS Home Care & Hospice.