Alton
Sharon K. Bosoluke, 83, of Alton, passed away at 9:45 pm Thursday April 6, 2023, at home with her family by her side.
She was born on July 20, 1939, in Alton, the daughter of Bing and Dorothy (Mook) Miller.
Sharon graduated from Marquette Catholic High School. She was member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Alton where she served with the Alter Society for several years; and always enjoyed serving on the Annual Christmas bazaar "Granny's Attic". Se also served as a Director at Large on the Deanery and the Diocesan level of the Council of Catholic Women of Springfield. She enjoyed serving on the women of Distinction committee and attending the annual conventions. Sharon belonged to several card clubs as well and especially loved playing on Tuesdays with her friends at Johnson's Corner.
Sharon worked as a Floral Designer for John Lock Florist in Godfrey and was a former coordinator for United Way in Lincoln, IL. She had an eye for design and a love for antiques, she eventually fullfilled her dream of owning her own shop and opened "Christian Hill Antiques" in Alton. Most of All she loved being with her family and spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Sharon married Stan Bosoluke on September 28, 1958, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Steven (Angie) Bosoluke; a daughter and son-in-law, Julie (Ted) Prehn; a daughter-in-law, Marcy Bosoluke; five grandchildren Andy (Betsy) Prehn, Jonathan (Lauren) Prehn, Spencer (Abby) Bosoluke, Nick (Erin Velloff) Bosoluke, Evan Bosoluke; three great grandchildren, Addalyn, Hayes and Jackson Prehn; one brother and sister-in-law, Robert (Adele) Miller; and many extended family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Scott Bosoluke; and a brother and sister-in-law, Don (Susie) Miller.
A Prayer Service will be held at 4 pm Friday, April 14, 2023, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey followed by a visitation until 7:00 pm.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Alton, Illinois, with Fr. Jeff Holtman OFS, celebrant.
Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey.
Memorials are suggested to: Saints Peter and Paul Building Fund.
