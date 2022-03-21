Sharol Voyles

Sharol H. Voyles 92 formerly of Edwardsville passed Saturday March 19, 2022 at Memorial Hospital Springfield Il
Survived by: daughters: Diane of Chatham, Linda of St. Louis and Julie(Dan) of Taylorville. Grandchildren: Ryan (Autumn) of Nokomis, Chris((Jessica) of Stonington, Brittany of Taylorville, and Tyler of Belleville
Great granddaughter: Holly of Stonington. Sister: Beulah Jones of Collinsville
Preceded by her husband Donald W. Voyles, parents Emil and Thelma (Desper) Isenberg son Curt grandson Gabriel, brothers Emil, Lionel and Leith
Visitation Wednesday March 23, 2022 11:30 am till service time 1pm at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home, Edwardsville. Burial following Valley View Cemetery. Pastor Larry Griffith will be officiating.