Shane Seets

Shane Andrew Seets, 31, of Brighton, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
He was born on March 3, 1991, in Alton to Georgia Seets and Rodger Monroe.
Shane served in the Army National Guard. He was a mechanic at Speed Lube in Bethalto, and enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, and playing poker.
He is survived his parents, Georgia and Rodger; two sisters Trina Monroe of Alton and Metja Christopher of Alton; brother Allen Holloway of Bunker Hill; aunts and uncles, Sue Bridgeman of Alton, Carl Irwin, Lana Dale, Jake Seets, John Seets, Tammy Walker, Tommie Seets Sr, Jackie Wagner, Mike Seets Sr, and Mark Seets all of Brighton; numerous cousins and friends.
Shane was preceded in death by his grandparents Jake and Alice Seets and Pat and Pete Monroe.
He will be sadly missed by all.
Per his wishes cremation rites have been accorded with no services scheduled.
Memorials may be made to Fresenvis Dialysis Center in Alton.