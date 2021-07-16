Seth William Phillips, 47, of Washington, Ill., and his daughter, Hannah, died at 10:37 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Logan County as the result of an auto accident.
Born on November 14, 1973, in Alton to William Alan and Carol Elizabeth Black Phillips, he married Erin R. Schwegel on July 15, 2000 in Alton. She survives.
Also surviving are his mother, Carol Phillips (Rusty Heiple) of Punta Gorda, Fla.; son, Ian K. Phillips and daughter, Elyse K. Phillips, both at home; one sister, Martha Phillips (Kieran McGuane); nephew, Grayson Woods; father-in-law, Edward Schwegel; and brother-in-law Eric Schwegel, all of Godfrey; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Phillips; and his mother-in-law, Carla Schwegel.
Seth received his Bachelor’s Degree from SIUE and his Master’s Degree from American InterContinental University. He worked for Olin Brass in Alton for 15 years, then moved to central Illinois to work for Caterpillar Tractor Co, and was currently working for IBM as a Senior Security Network Analyst.
He was a den leader and master for Cub Scout Pack No. 73 and was also active with Boy Scouts as a merit badge counselor for Troop No. 137. Seth enjoyed cooking, listening to music, gardening, genealogy, and traveling with his family, frequently stopping at historical markers along the way.
Services for Seth, and his daughter, Hannah, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 19, 2021, at Connect Church in Washington. Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Cremation rites will be accorded after the services. A memorial service for both Seth and Hannah will be at the Godfrey United Methodist Church at a later date.
Memorials may be made to a WCHS Scholarship Fund, with details to be established later.
Seth’s memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to his family.