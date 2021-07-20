Seth Kimbro, 24, passed away at 2:02 am on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at home in Maryville.
He was born on May 13, 1997, in Alton, to Charles and Laura (Nickless) Kimbro.
Seth worked for Teams inspecting metal welds and thickness.
Seth is survived by his fiancé, Kristin Branding of Edwardsville; two sisters, Hillory Kimbro (fiancé Jake VanMeter) of Cottage Hills and Lex Kimbro (Jordan Stagner) of Rosewood Heights; one niece, Lola Kimbro, who called him “us”.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jonell and Leon Nickless, Ruth and James Kimbro; and his best friend, Bradley Wallace, who are flying together in Heaven.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021, from 4 pm until time of memorial service at 7 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Pastor Chris Clark will officiate.
Inurnment will be private.
Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project.
