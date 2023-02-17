Sean Travis Jerman, 49, of St. Louis, Missouri and formerly of East Alton, Illinois passed away at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at his home. He was born September 18, 1973, in Alton, Illinois, a son of the late Glen R. and Phylis K. (Denton) Jerman. Sean worked as a laborer with Superior Insurance Restoration in St. Louis. He was a 1992 graduate of East Alton-Wood River High School and was a great and loving father to Triston. Sean was a huge sports fan and loved watching football and baseball. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends throughout the years. He is survived by his son Triston Jerman of Florida; his brother and sister-in-law, Eric and Davi Jerman of Highland, Indiana; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Tamara Newman-Poulos and Spiro of St. John, Indiana and Angela Newman-Davis of Grafton; nephews and nieces, Nick Poulos, Mya Poulos, Mitch Davis, D’andre Jerman, Ciara Jerman, Caley Jerman, Drew Jerman and Erica Jerman; mother of Triston, Gina; aunts; uncles; cousins; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Chantel Jerman.
In celebration of his life, a memorial gathering will be at Mac’s in downtown Alton, Illinois on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the Jerman family. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com