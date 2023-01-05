Scott A. Logan, 59, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital.
Born July 17, 1953 in St. Louis, he was a son of Harry Allen and Helen Irene (Sky) Logan.
An ironworker for Local #392, Scott loved playing baseball and coaching little league teams. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals as well as the Rams. He was also a devout Catholic.
Survivors include a son, Nolan Logan; a granddaughter, Renna Logan; his sister, Donna (Larry) Masters of Hamel; and his brother, Mark (Kellie) Logan of Bowling Green, KY.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Professional services with Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com