Scott Emery

Scott A. Emery, 57 of Alton, passed away at 1:49 a.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.
He was born on January 1, 1965 in Alton to the late Christopher J. Emery and Sharon K. (Stemm) Emery. She survives.
Scott was a furniture builder for Frontier Furnishings in Alton.
In addition to his mother, survivors include two daughters; Elizabeth Emery of Bethalto and Shanna James of Alton, two grandchildren; Nathan and Emma Lyerla, one brother; Steve Emery of Alton, two sisters; Sandy Baker of St Louis, MO, Susie and her husband Mike Mintert of West Alton, MO.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.
Father Jeff Holtman will officiate.
Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton. Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com